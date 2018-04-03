Baltimore’s New Police Commissioner Gets A Thumbs-Up For Crime Reduction

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Baltimore’s New Police Commissioner Gets A Thumbs-Up For Crime Reduction

America's most dangerous big city reverses its crime trend.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

Baltimore’s new police chief Darryl De Sousa got a pat on the back from the mayor for his leadership in helping to reverse the crime wave that has plagued the city for years.

See Also: Year End Crime Data Shows Baltimore And New York Going In Opposite Directions

New crime statistics are in, and they looks really good. In the first quarter of 2018, there were 60 killings in Baltimore in 2018, compared with 79 during the same period last year, according to the Baltimore Sun. Homicides dipped 27 percent, and non-fatal shooting declined 23 percent.

In February, Baltimore was declared the most dangerous big city in America, according to a USA Today analysis of nationwide crime data. That tag was well deserved, as 2017 was the deadliest year on record for the city. Baltimore had the nation’s highest per capita murder rate at 55 per 100,000 residents.

Mayor Catherine Pugh fired Police Commissioner Kevin Davis and replaced him with De Sousa, who is African American, in January. De Sousa, 53, was serving as deputy commissioner at the time, with 30 years in the department. Pugh gave her new police commissioner the thumbs-up for his sharp focus on crime reduction, the Sun reported.

De Sousa “inherited a long list of problems that have proved intractable for predecessors,” The New York Times reported when he was appointed in January.

“The priority as of this moment right now is really simple — it’s a really simple priority, and that’s violence reduction,” De Sousa said, according to the Times. “Second priority is violence reduction, and third priority is violence reduction at an accelerated pace. That’s the bottom line.”

That focus on reducing violence made a huge difference. Davis, who served as commissioner since 2015, was great at helping the city achieve key changes that the U.S. Department of Justice, under President Barack Obama, recommended, Pugh said. However, she was displeased with his ability to reduce crime.

De Sousa credited his predecessor for getting the ball rolling before he took over. The commissioner also attribute the crime reduction to the mayor’s violence reduction initiative, a mass warrant sweep in high-crime earlier this year, and improved community policing.

SEE ALSO:

North Carolina Cop Kills 60-Year-Old Black Man Within Minutes After A Traffic Stop

Winnie Mandela Will Receive State Funeral, South African President Says

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 hours ago
04.04.18
Mixed race woman dancing ballet in city
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Talent Auditions!
 3 hours ago
04.04.18
TV One Presents MLK50: Days Of Remembrance
 4 hours ago
04.04.18
When Stroller Choppas Fly: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags…
 17 hours ago
04.04.18
MOOD: T-Pain’s Carefree Driveway Dance Proves He’s Enjoying…
 19 hours ago
04.04.18
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals His Struggle With…
 19 hours ago
04.04.18
Don’t Take That Old Thang Back: Saweetie’s Icy…
 20 hours ago
04.04.18
From Rapper To Co-Host? Cardi B Set To…
 21 hours ago
04.04.18
(Sigh) If Only We Could Get Rewards After…
 21 hours ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 21 hours ago
04.04.18
Memories Don’t Die: Tory Lanez Shares Dates For…
 22 hours ago
04.04.18
Meek Mill To Remain In Jail Following Bail…
 22 hours ago
04.03.18
If You Thought Missy Elliott’s Time Was Up,…
 23 hours ago
04.04.18
Black Ink Crew’s Young Bae Swears By These…
 1 day ago
04.04.18
Photos