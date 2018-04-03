National
Folks Are Dragging These Wax Statues For Looking Nothing Like Their Real-Life Counterparts

But there's more to the story than you might think.

The Waxwork Exhibition In Indonesia

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

A series of wax figures in Punjab had the Internet riled up over the weekend for their, shall we say, less than flattering resemblance to their real-life counterparts.

At the Wax Museum in Ludhiana, 52 statues were unveiled on Sunday and some pictures were shared to social media. International figures like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Michael Jackson, and Mother Teresa all got statues.

The only problem was they didn’t look too much like the real people.

Twitter caught a look and wasted no time clowning the figures.

Despite all the ridicule, it turns out there’s a bigger story to the wax figures. It’s a tale that might make you regret any laughs you might’ve had. Swipe through to check it out.

Photos