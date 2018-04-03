National
Home > National

White People Been Stealing: One Guy Tries Take 5 Sandwiches From The Gas Station & Fails Horribly

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Gas Prices Rise As Hurricane Rita Threatens Refineries

Source: David Paul Morris / Getty

It’s funny how the media makes it seem that people of color are the ones committing every crime in this country, from heinous to petty. The only difference is that White folks usually get caught doing the crime and deny doing it — even if their caught red handed. Like one Cleveland man who tried to get away with stealing five sandwiches from the gas station.

But shout out to one Ohio gas station manager who runs the popular YouTube channel, Gas Station Encounters — he treats every criminal he confronts exactly the same, regardless of their race.

 

Who knew that there was a whole culture dedicated to Gas Station bandits. Hit the flip to see more outrageous gas station encounters.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading White People Been Stealing: One Guy Tries Take 5 Sandwiches From The Gas Station & Fails Horribly

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 hours ago
04.04.18
Mixed race woman dancing ballet in city
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Talent Auditions!
 3 hours ago
04.04.18
TV One Presents MLK50: Days Of Remembrance
 4 hours ago
04.04.18
When Stroller Choppas Fly: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags…
 17 hours ago
04.04.18
MOOD: T-Pain’s Carefree Driveway Dance Proves He’s Enjoying…
 19 hours ago
04.04.18
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals His Struggle With…
 19 hours ago
04.04.18
Don’t Take That Old Thang Back: Saweetie’s Icy…
 20 hours ago
04.04.18
From Rapper To Co-Host? Cardi B Set To…
 21 hours ago
04.04.18
(Sigh) If Only We Could Get Rewards After…
 21 hours ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 21 hours ago
04.04.18
Memories Don’t Die: Tory Lanez Shares Dates For…
 22 hours ago
04.04.18
Meek Mill To Remain In Jail Following Bail…
 22 hours ago
04.03.18
If You Thought Missy Elliott’s Time Was Up,…
 23 hours ago
04.04.18
Black Ink Crew’s Young Bae Swears By These…
 1 day ago
04.04.18
Photos