If You Thought Missy Elliott’s Time Was Up, You’re Sorely Mistaken

Missy Elliott is about to take her expertise and apply it to what the music industry has going on in 2018. We can’t wait. A singer, rapper, producer, songwriter, and so much more, Missy—alongside longtime collaborator Timbaland—worked on projects for the late great Aaliyah, SWV…the list goes on.
But fans of the icon will tell you that her videos were just as important as anything she achieved sonically. Visually, Missy’s videos were unlike any other the music game had ever seen—futuristic, fun, and oh so Hip Hop.
Now, she wants to direct some visuals for other artists. After all she’s done for music, she’s still so humble:
Then this happened:
And in case you hadn’t heard, this is also happening:
