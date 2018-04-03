Entertainment News
(Sigh) If Only We Could Get Rewards After Misspelling Words Like Trump

We'd be chillin' in the White House.

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

If you haven’t figured it out by now, Donald Trump is the epitome of privilege.

How else can you become President of the United States while misspelling words like “honored,” “unprecedented,” and “politicians.”

Like did this guy even earn his passing grades?

Thinking on it for a while might infuriate you more, but luckily Jimmy Kimmel is able to lighten the mood. He had kids compete in a game to try and spell the way Trump spells — which means badly.

Check out the hilarious clip below and find out which kid is a pro at misspelling.

 

Photos