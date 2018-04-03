Entertainment News
MOOD: T-Pain's Carefree Driveway Dance Proves He's Enjoying Life Regardless Of Haters

You can't buy this type of carefree joy

T-Pain has been a huge influence on music since he came on the scene in 2005 with his debut album, Rappa Ternt Sanga. Though he’s arguably always either started or contributed to most of the trends that become huge throughout hip-hop and other genres, it’s sad to say that the reality is: Tallahassee Pain is often under-appreciated for his role throughout the scape of music.

With that being said, it’s easy for someone like Pain to become discouraged, contributing so much to the world and not getting enough accolades thrown back at him. But it looks like he really isn’t concerned with anything other people think about him, including whether or not fans think he’s washed in 2018.

Whether or not you respect the fact that T-Pain is a LEGEND, one think people have to realize is that in the present, Pain is always tweeting out gold. The auto-tune gawd posted a video of his dancing on his driveway completely care-free, with his caption indicating the video as a response to people who comment on his current career.

This carefree joy is a total mood. Put some respect on T-Pain’s name.

