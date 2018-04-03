Parkland Students Say Mandatory Clear Backpacks Shouldn’t Be Worth More Than Their Lives

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Parkland Students Say Mandatory Clear Backpacks Shouldn’t Be Worth More Than Their Lives

Students say the backpacks infringe on their privacy and don't offer real protection.

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

Several students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Monday were sending gun control messages by way of the clear backpacks that administrators have made mandatory nearly two months after a shooting tragedy that left 17 people dead on February 14.

Shooting survivors have attached a $1.05 price tag to their bags in an effort to protest certain politicians, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who receive funds from the National Rifle Association. They want these politicians and the world to understand that there shouldn’t be a price on what it takes to protect human lives. They also want administrators to know the clear backpacks are not okay with them.
“We are doing this in order to demonstrate the fact that we stand together on all issues, and that we, as a student body, refuse to be reduced to nothing more than dollars and cents,” Kai Koerber, a junior at Marjory, told CNN.

One senior, Carmen Lo, actually stuffed a sign into her backpack that read, “this backpack is probably worth more than my life.” The book bags also prevent privacy and make students feel like they are in prison, Lo explained.

“Many students are actually unhappy with the clear backpacks, as they believe that it infringes on their privacy, so they wrote messages on pieces of paper and put it into the clear backpacks,” she said. “We come to school to learn, so I don’t think that we should need to subject ourselves to these measures. We shouldn’t need to worry about our safety and our security while we are at school.”

Students have raised concerns about not only the new backpacks, but other security measures including TSA-style bag checks. There are also identification cards that will be issued to students, MSNBC reported. Other students have shared fears about increasing the number of planned Florida Highway Patrol officers on school grounds, a chief worry of teens of color.

The concerns have raised questions about possible solutions that would provide real protection at the school and be agreed upon by all members of the community. Koerber proposed metal detectors, a measure that the school was considering as a better way to stop concealed weapons from entering the school.

“Just implement a system that works. Similar to what they do at court houses and the airport!” the teen said. “It’s terrible that girls will have no privacy concealing their feminine products, and these bags won’t last a week with real textbooks in them.”

SEE ALSO:

North Carolina Cop Kills 60-Year-Old Black Man Within Minutes After A Traffic Stop

How Many Kids Does Nelson Mandela Have?

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Martin Luther King...
Martin Luther King, Jr. Was Scheduled To Be…
 1 min ago
04.04.18
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 hours ago
04.04.18
Mixed race woman dancing ballet in city
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Talent Auditions!
 3 hours ago
04.04.18
TV One Presents MLK50: Days Of Remembrance
 4 hours ago
04.04.18
When Stroller Choppas Fly: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags…
 17 hours ago
04.04.18
MOOD: T-Pain’s Carefree Driveway Dance Proves He’s Enjoying…
 19 hours ago
04.04.18
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals His Struggle With…
 19 hours ago
04.04.18
Don’t Take That Old Thang Back: Saweetie’s Icy…
 20 hours ago
04.04.18
From Rapper To Co-Host? Cardi B Set To…
 21 hours ago
04.04.18
(Sigh) If Only We Could Get Rewards After…
 21 hours ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 21 hours ago
04.04.18
Memories Don’t Die: Tory Lanez Shares Dates For…
 22 hours ago
04.04.18
Meek Mill To Remain In Jail Following Bail…
 22 hours ago
04.03.18
If You Thought Missy Elliott’s Time Was Up,…
 23 hours ago
04.04.18
Photos