Fix It Jesus! Mother Allegedly Used A Stun Gun To Get Kids To Church On Easter

Some mothers are serious when it comes to church, especially 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins. On Easter Sunday, the Arizona mother wanted her sons to attend church so bad that she used a stun gun to wake them up. Dobbins told ABC News, “I said, ‘Get up! It’s Jesus’ Day!’” She had a stun gun in her hand and claims, “I made the noise with the Taser, but I did not tase my son.”

She continued, “He was like, ‘Mom, I’m calling the police.’ I said, ‘You can call the police, UPS, DPS, whoever you want to call.’ Police were on the phone and I told the dispatcher, I told her, ‘You need to be with Jesus right now.’” Yep, she even told the dispatcher that she shouldn’t be working — she should be getting her praise on!

Although Dobbins claims she didn’t tase her son, the police tell a different story. “Phoenix police say they found two marks on the teen’s leg and took Dobbins into custody. Dobbins spent 12 hours in jail on Easter.” She was charged with one count of child abuse with intent to cause harm.

The mother still think she did nothing wrong, saying, “I don’t think I did anything wrong because you’re supposed to put God first and that’s all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first.”

