Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish Comedy, 'Night School'

This looks absolutely hilarious!

Danielle Jennings
The highly-anticipated comedic pairing of Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish is closer to becoming a reality, as the official trailer for their film Night School has finally arrived.

Tiffany Haddish is one of the most in-demand names in Hollywood these days, thanks to her scene-stealing and star-making turn in 2017’s hit Girls Trip. One of her first film projects since that film is the comedy Night School where she stars with funnyman Kevin Hart. Shadow and Act has the film’s synopsis, release date and the laughter-inducing trailer.

Via Shadow and Act:

The official trailer has been released for ‘Night School,’ the comedy film starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish [hitting theaters in September.]

Based on a story by Hart, the comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee and producer Will Packer follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they’ll pass the GED exam.

Rob Riggle, Taran Killam, Yvonne Orji, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Ben Schwartz and Romany Malco join Hart on-screen for the film that Hart produces for his Hartbeat Productions, and Packer via his Will Packer Productions.  It’s a re-teaming of Packer and Lee who also assumed the same roles for the blockbuster hit, ‘Girls Trip.’

Check of the FULL-LENGTH trailer BELOW:

Night School arrives in theaters on September 28. Meanwhile, you can catch Tiffany Haddish this week in the premiere of her new TBS series The Last O.G. alongside comedian Tracy Morgan.

 

Suicide Rates On The Rise In Puerto Rico Following Hurricane Maria

Meek Mill To Remain In Jail Following Bail Request Denial

Photos