Meek Mill To Remain In Jail Following Bail Request Denial

Embattled rapper Meek Mill just received some very bad news as it relates to his current imprisonment. The judge in his long-standing case has just refused his request to be released on bail and he will remain in jail for the foreseeable future.

TMZ reports that Meek Mill’s troubles with the law continue to get worse, as his attempt to be released from prison on bail fell on deaf ears due to the judge’s denial ruling. As you may recall, he has been behind bars since November 2017 stemming from a probation violation that landed him inside a Philadelphia prison.

Meek Mill will remain locked up for the time being, because the judge in his case just shut down his bid to be released on bail.

Judge Genece Brinkley didn’t give reasons for her decision, but it came amidst pressure to open the prison doors for the rapper … who has been in prison since November for a probation violation. Meek’s team has argued Judge Brinkley is biased and bears a grudge against him.

Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, tells TMZ, “This ruling from Judge Genece Brinkley simply reaffirms the fact she has turned Meek Mill’s case into a personal vendetta.” Tacopina goes on … “In spite of the recommendations from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, which was supported by Governor Tom Wolf, the judge continues to stand alone in supporting Officer Reginald Graham’s perjured testimony as well as his criminal behavior that has been documented.”

Judge Brinkley however, quickly defended herself against Tacopina’s claims that she has a personal vendetta against the Philly rapper. She reportedly said via court documents that there’s NO reason for her to recuse herself from the case. She also stated there’s “zero evidence” that she asked Meek Mill to rap about her in a song, as the rapper’s legal team has repeatedly claimed.

She also defends Meek’s 2-4-year prison sentence, saying that it was his 5th probation violation and that he’d admitted to drug use and failed to adhere to travel protocol.

After the recent loss in court, Meek Mill’s legal team is gearing up for an appeal.

