Top Of The Morning: Alternative Uses For Your Kids Easter Candy

Tom Joyner Morning Show
4/3/18- What was supposed to be finding out how Easter weekend went turned into alternative food use for mixed drinks!  Kym Whitley found out that if you melt a chocolate bunny it taste great in Kahlua. Or using jelly beans can get you great jello shots. The perfect drink for adults when kids are running around and screaming!

Top Of The Morning: Alternative Uses For Your Kids Easter Candy

