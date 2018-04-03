Top Of The Morning: Alternative Uses For Your Kids Easter Candy

4/3/18- What was supposed to be finding out how Easter weekend went turned into alternative food use for mixed drinks! Kym Whitley found out that if you melt a chocolate bunny it taste great in Kahlua. Or using jelly beans can get you great jello shots. The perfect drink for adults when kids are running around and screaming!

