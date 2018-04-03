HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling The Clear Nails Trend?

Perfectly plastic: clear and transparent is trending this season. We saw the look all over the runway from Burberry to Chanel to Fenty x Puma and it’s not going anywhere.

The latest nail trend is taking the lucite and pvc look and applying it to your fingers.

Vanity Projects, in New York City graced this woman with clear nails and added butterflies for a spring effect.

Beauties, we have to know: do you think this look is HAUTE or NAUGHT?! Take our poll below.

Have you tried clear nails? Tell us in the comment section!

