This Woman Did NOT Just Take A Bong Rip From Her Pizza Slice

We all want to smoke our weed, and eat pizza too.

But this lady is taking the idea of multi-tasking a little far.

Yes, she hollowed out the crust to turn her slice into a pipe.

Too bad for all the people who love to eat the crust, though.

Donโ€™t try this at Dominoโ€™s.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: