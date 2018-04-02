National
Home > National

Hacked: Credit Card Data Stolen From Over 5 Million Saks Fifth Avenue And Lord & Taylor Customers

Fin7 strikes again.

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
The entrance to Saks Fifth Avenue at Bell Tower Shops.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Have you checked your bank accounts for fraudulent activity recently? If not, you might want to add that to your “To Do” list.

Countless customers shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor have become the victims of a data breach after hackers stole more than 5 million credit and debit card numbers. The cybercriminal group, known as Fin7, reportedly targeted physical stores in New York and New Jersey “by installing software in cash register systems that relayed credit card numbers back to the hackers until last month,” Mashable reports.

Gemini Advisory, the cybersecurity company that first reported the data breach, claims that so far Fin7 has put 125,000 of the stolen credit card numbers up for sale on the dark web. According to Gemini Advisory this isn’t the biggest breach to happen to a major retailer, but it is one of the most disastrous, as it will be harder for banks to catch fraudulent activity. Mashable states, “While a sudden expensive purchase would look suspicious from someone who usually shops at Target, it might seem innocuous coming from the types of customers who often shop at Saks or Lord and Taylor.”

The Hudson Bay Company owns both stores and reportedly said in a statement to The NY Times, “Once we have more clarity around the facts, we will notify our customers quickly and will offer those impacted free identity protection services, including credit and web monitoring.”

As for Fin7, this is far from their first rodeo. As Mashable relays, the cybercriminal ring has hacked many American retailers, including Whole Foods, Chipotle, Omni Hotels & Resorts, and even Trump Hotels. Whether you have money to blow or you’re just doing some regular, regular grocery shopping, it seems no one is safe. We will continue to keep you updated on the latest in the Saks Fifth Ave and Lord & Taylor breach, so stay tuned and keep your credit cards close.

Beauty portrait of a young african american black woman face with big natural curly hair

#WCW: These Gorgeous Black Girls With Curls Are Goddess-Level Beautiful

14 photos Launch gallery

#WCW: These Gorgeous Black Girls With Curls Are Goddess-Level Beautiful

Continue reading #WCW: These Gorgeous Black Girls With Curls Are Goddess-Level Beautiful

#WCW: These Gorgeous Black Girls With Curls Are Goddess-Level Beautiful

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 hours ago
04.03.18
Mixed race woman dancing ballet in city
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Talent Auditions!
 2 hours ago
04.03.18
Pemberton Music Festival
Could Fans Hear A Collaboration Between Missy Elliott…
 2 hours ago
04.03.18
TV One Presents MLK50: Days Of Remembrance
 4 hours ago
04.03.18
Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split
 12 hours ago
04.03.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Estelita Is Another Vulnerable Woman Who…
 13 hours ago
04.03.18
Watch Cardi B And Offset Get Close In…
 13 hours ago
04.03.18
Erica Campbell Gets Her Own Reality Show
 13 hours ago
04.03.18
This Woman Did NOT Just Take A Bong…
 15 hours ago
04.03.18
Slap Of The Century: This Is Why You…
 15 hours ago
04.03.18
8 items
Tia Mowry Had A Beautiful Bohemian Inspired Baby…
 18 hours ago
04.02.18
It Be Your Own Cops: Lil Wayne’s ‘Mrs.…
 19 hours ago
04.03.18
That Moment You Realize Winter Is Behaving Like…
 20 hours ago
04.03.18
5 Million Under-Resourced Students In The U.S. Will…
 20 hours ago
04.03.18
Photos