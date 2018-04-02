Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

That Moment You Realize Winter Is Behaving Like An Obsessed Ex-Girlfriend That Won’t Move TF On

We couldn't have said it better.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

In case you hadn’t noticed, it’s Spring and Mother Nature has not come through with that good, good yet. Watch comedian Tyhem Commodore put into perfect words how New Yorkers feel about the fact that it’s still snowing in April. Something’s got to give.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick in Miami

12 Photos That'll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Photos That'll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

Continue reading 12 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

12 Photos That'll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 2 hours ago
04.03.18
Mixed race woman dancing ballet in city
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Talent Auditions!
 2 hours ago
04.03.18
Pemberton Music Festival
Could Fans Hear A Collaboration Between Missy Elliott…
 2 hours ago
04.03.18
TV One Presents MLK50: Days Of Remembrance
 4 hours ago
04.03.18
Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split
 12 hours ago
04.03.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Estelita Is Another Vulnerable Woman Who…
 13 hours ago
04.03.18
Watch Cardi B And Offset Get Close In…
 13 hours ago
04.03.18
Erica Campbell Gets Her Own Reality Show
 13 hours ago
04.03.18
This Woman Did NOT Just Take A Bong…
 15 hours ago
04.03.18
Slap Of The Century: This Is Why You…
 15 hours ago
04.03.18
8 items
Tia Mowry Had A Beautiful Bohemian Inspired Baby…
 18 hours ago
04.02.18
It Be Your Own Cops: Lil Wayne’s ‘Mrs.…
 19 hours ago
04.03.18
That Moment You Realize Winter Is Behaving Like…
 20 hours ago
04.03.18
5 Million Under-Resourced Students In The U.S. Will…
 20 hours ago
04.03.18
Photos