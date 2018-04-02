Entertainment News
Melancholy Music: The Weeknd & 7 Other Artist Who Made Songs About Their Lover

Whoever said the best art comes from a broken heart must’ve known that The Weeknd was going to drop his new EP My Dear Melancholy and really spill the tea on his super private love life. Folks believe that Abel’s new body of work is all about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The Toronto Native hasn’t confirmed whether or not Melancholy is about his former boo, but we know good break up music when we hear it. Abel isn’t the only one who expressed his tarnished or complicated love through song.

Amy Winehouse – “Me & Mr. Jones” 

About Nas

In the song, Amy, who shares the same birthday as Nas, sang “Side from Sammy you’re my best black Jew … / Mr. Destiny 9 and 14 / Nobody stands in between me and my man / ‘Cause it’s Me and Mr. Jones.” 

His daughter’s name is Destiny FYI.  Nas once told XXL that about the track, “I don’t really remember if Salaam, who was really close to her, introduced us, if he told me about it or not. I don’t remember right now. But, I heard a lot about it before I even heard the song.”

Hit the flip for more artists who’ve written songs about their significant other — or secret lover.

