SpeakHER Podcast Episode 5: Atima Omara, Political Strategist

This week’s episode is all about anticipating midterm elections. Host Charise Frazier sits down with political strategist Atima Omara to get a deep dive into the historic legacy of Black women’s involvement in American politics. Will 2018 be politics as usual or will we begin to forge ahead into a new era, one where the disenfranchised take their stage in the political arena?

