Watch: Blac Chyna Wields Stroller At Fan Attempting To Touch Her Child

Don't mess with this mama.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Fans are asking questions after reality star Blac Chyna was captured on camera swinging a stroller at bystanders at Six Flags on Easter Sunday.

The video, shows Chyna visibly upset at an unidentifiable foe, who allegedly posed a threat to her kids:

She’s been doing squats😍 #blaccchyna

A post shared by Turn Post Notifications On🔥🔥 (@cloutsnatch) on

After the footage surfaced, Chyna took to insta-stories to explain that someone tried to come and touch her child, saying she will “protect her children at all costs.”

Chyna is the mother of King Cairo, 5, and 16-month old Dream Kardashian.

