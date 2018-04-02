Entertainment News
Kenya Moore Got Michael Rapaport All The Way Together On ‘WWHL’

xKenya Moore and Michael Rapaport got into a verbal sparring on "Watch What Happens Live" last night.

Love or hate Kenya Moore, she is a shade assassin. After the season finale of Real Housewives Of Atlanta Kenya appeared on Watch What Happens Live alongside actor, comedian, podcaster (hopeful Black woman) Michael Rapaport and things got pretty tense between the two. Apparently Rapaport and Kenya had a Twitter beef in the past, but Kenya finished it. Rapaport called Kenya a “villian” and sh*t hit the fan.

“Michael, I don’t need you to tell me who I am. I appreciate you for being a fan though. Thank you for watching. Keep the cable on, a new job would help with that.” Once Rapaport suggested Kenya wanted to be him, she clapped back with, “A middle-aged, fat White guy, not really. And out of work. No.”

Chile.

Clearly, Rapaport wasn’t prepared for the shade because he tried to come at Kenya’s glam squad. Then Kenya finished him. “You do know the housewives are women, we’re not giving out any peaches.”

End scene.

Then a caller phoned in and tried to defend Rapaport, which led to him calling out her “ashy feet.”

After the show, Rapaport was really in his feelings and posted a photo of a gorilla on Snapchat.

Michael, you’re cancelled and Kenya Moore left feeling like the shade queen.

#PressPlay #KenyaMoore says it’s all love

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

There’s more shade to come. Catch the RHOA reunion April 8 on Bravo.

