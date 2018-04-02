Multi-platinum group Bell Biv Devoe (BBD) — Ricky Bell, Mike Bivins, and Ron Devoe have been bridging the gap between R&B and Hip-Hop music with a pop-feel-appeal-to-it for more than 25 years. A direct byproduct of the hugely successful 1980’s vocal quintet “New Edition”, “BBD” merged the irresistible sounds of Hip-Hop beats, New Jack Swing and R&B harmonies.

The group’s wildly successful debut album Poison sold 4 million copies and featured 4 classic hits. In addition to the Platinum selling title track, the album featured “Do Me,” “When Will I See You Smile Again,” and “BBD…I Thought It Was Me.” BBD’s follow up album, “WBBD-Bootcity” (A Remix LP)“ sold over 700,000 units, while the 1993 album Hootie Mack was gold-certified. Presently, Ricky, Mike, and Ron are stronger today than ever before. Since the early days of New Edition, BBD has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and has won the hearts of millions of fans globally. BET has announced the 2017 premiere of The New Edition Story, a 3-part miniseries chronicling the lives and careers of Bell, Bivins and DeVoe and the other New Edition members. More info on will be announced shortly.

BBD’s many accolades include numerous Grammy nominations, three American Music Awards, two Soul Train Awards, countless “Keys to The City,” as well as an abundance of esteemed salutations for their many humanitarian efforts. Most recently, Ricky, Mike, and Ron were bestowed (along with Ralph, Bobby & Johnny) with the 2013 Soul Train Music Awards Lifetime Achievement honor. BBD’s extraordinary accomplishments have set them apart from their peers and have cemented them as pioneering icons in their own right.

