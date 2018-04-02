Top Of The Morning: Don’t Sleep On Women’s Basketball!

4/2/2018- With all the talk of the men’s NCAA title, Guy and Sybil bring up what an amazing game Notre Dame’s women’s basketball team had and how the WNBA is terribly underrated. Also, the Tom Joyner Jinx is alive and well as Loyola-Chicago lost in the semi-finals. We know you mean well Tom, but seriously!

