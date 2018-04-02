Huggy Lowdown: Guess Who The White House Easter Bunny Is?

4/2/18- Today is the Easter Egg Roll at the White House and Huggy Lowdown couldn’t help but wonder what’ll go down. He’s certain that everyone will get to see Barron Trump, Melania Trump might actually be there and a visit from a very special person in an Easter bunny suit could happen. Can you guess who?

