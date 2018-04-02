Women’s Empowerment 2018 Talent Auditions!

So, you think you’ve got talent? You think you’ve got what it takes to perform at Women’s Empowerment 2018?

Come show us!

Local Talent Auditions for Women’s Empowerment 2018 will take place on Wednesday, April 4, at Wills Social Bistro & Lounge, located at 5400 S Miami Blvd #112, Durham, NC 27703. Registration begins at 4:30pm and the contest will begin at 5:00pm.

Download the audition package below. We can’t wait to see you there!

