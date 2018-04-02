Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

TV One Presents MLK50: Days Of Remembrance

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
The Lorraine Motel, Memphis, Tennessee, USA

Source: Cyrille Gibot / Getty

Our nation was forever changed on April 4, 1968, when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, just one day after he gave his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech that moved the hearts and souls of all those at the Mason Temple Church. Now, 50 years later, the eyes of an entire nation will turn to Memphis, Tennessee as we honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and strive to inspire mankind to realize Dr. King’s dream of freedom and equality for all.

MLK50

TV One and Roland Martin will be on location at the Lorraine Motel, now the National Civil Rights Museum, to live-stream this monumental event across all Urban One platforms. This live event will capture the key moments of the day, as well as poignant and insightful interviews with Civil Rights icons and leaders of the new movement, both as live guests and via pre-recorded interviews.

Don’t miss the live stream event April 2 – April 4, 2018, hosted by Roland S. Martin on TV One. Check your local listing for details.

#MLK50: Images From the New March on Washington

35 photos Launch gallery

#MLK50: Images From the New March on Washington

Continue reading #MLK50: Images From the New March on Washington

#MLK50: Images From the New March on Washington

We celebrate and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Latest…

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015
Awww: Serena Williams and daughter Alexis dressed as…
 3 hours ago
04.01.18
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 5 hours ago
04.01.18
TV One Presents MLK50: Days Of Remembrance
 5 hours ago
04.01.18
Got Eem!: Anthony Davis’ Unibrow Played An April…
 12 hours ago
04.01.18
Did Tamar Braxton Get Sister Traci Kicked Off…
 13 hours ago
04.01.18
Toni Braxton Visits BET's '106 & Park' - April 11, 2011
The Claws are already out before the start…
 16 hours ago
04.01.18
Don’t Fall For These Brands And Their April…
 18 hours ago
04.01.18
Thirsty Free Throw: Joel Embiid Shoots Another Shot…
 23 hours ago
04.01.18
So This Is Where The Washing Machine Has…
 24 hours ago
04.01.18
90’s and 2000’s Remixes That Were Better Than…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Heroic: Matt Barnes Starts Fund For Stephon Clark’s…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Certified Legend: Re-live Jason Kidd’s Craziest Assists
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Souls Of Liberty Will Have You Begging For…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Ed O’Bannon Says NCAA Is Making More than…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Photos