Humble Drag: This Is How You Shut Down A ‘Clueless’ Colonizer

When Jeanne Beker tried to play the victim to distract from Jully Black’s valid points on colonialism, Jully didn’t hesitate to shut the foolishness down on live television.

Good morning everyone, especially @JullyBlack, who gathered up Jeanne Beker's colonizing ass with the force of a Jabari bark on national television. Canada READS. pic.twitter.com/R4sILbsO40 — Andray (@AndrayDomise) March 31, 2018

Whenever a supposed ally starts with the “can’t we all just get along” diversion, stick to the facts and don’t let them derail the conversation just for the sake of drama.

