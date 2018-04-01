Got Eem!: Anthony Davis’ Unibrow Played An April Fools Joke On Everyone

On March 31, some on social media rejoiced to see that NBA All Star Anthony Davis finally decided to cut his unibrow.

He put up a whole Twitter poll asking if he should cut it and when the results came back 51-49 in favor, he appeared to be a man of his word.

But on April fools, AD revealed that it was all a prank, that he pulled off with the help of Red Bull.

Nike after seeing Anthony Davis shaving his brow trademark was fake pic.twitter.com/45CHQEhFov — Kristopher London (@IamKrisLondon) April 1, 2018

