A Racist Threatens To Sue After She’s Fired For Saying On Facebook That Stephon Clark ‘Deserved It’

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

A Racist Threatens To Sue After She’s Fired For Saying On Facebook That Stephon Clark ‘Deserved It’

Guess who she's going after.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

A California nurse threatened to sue the person who put a spotlight on her social media post about Stephon Clark, which led to her getting fired.

SEE ALSO: Hospital Removes Black Nurse For ‘White Sons’ Tweet

Here’s what she posted: “Yeah but he was running from the police jumping over fences and breaking in peoples houses… why run??!!! He deserved it for being stupid,” Faith Linthicum said on her Facebook page. She was referring to 22-year-old Clark, who was gunned down by police in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18. The officers, who were responding to reports of someone breaking car windows, claimed that they believed he had a gun, which turned out to be a cellphone.

Kaiser Permanente’s Roseville Medical Center, the Sacramento-area hospital where Linthicum worked, terminated her, The Sacramento Bee reported on Thursday. Now, Linthicum seeks revenge for the  dismissal by filing a defamation lawsuit against the activist who brought attention to her inflammatory post.

Sacramento activist Christina Arechiga was disgusted when she saw Linthicum’s comment about Clark on Facebook. After discovering that Linthicum is a nurse, Arechiga was concerned that she was trusted to care for people of color, whose insurance dollars paid her salary, the newspaper said. On March 23, the activist posted to her Facebook page Linthicum’s photograph and three of the nurse’s posts.

The hospital issued this statement: “Kaiser Permanente does not tolerate hate or discrimination and has a long history of embracing diversity and inclusion – it remains a place where we welcome everyone. We want to emphasize that the comments expressed by this employee, who is no longer with the organization, do not in any way reflect Kaiser Permanente’s views or actions.”

Another of Linthicum’s posts stated: “Can we protest the deaths of all the people shot by black people too?”

SEE ALSO:

David Hogg Isn’t Finished Destroying Laura Ingraham

3 Reasons DOJ Will Ignore New Evidence That Stop-And-Frisk Is A Failed Policy

Funeral Services Held For Unarmed Man Killed By Sacramento Police

43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

46 photos Launch gallery

43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015
Awww: Serena Williams and daughter Alexis dressed as…
 3 hours ago
04.01.18
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 5 hours ago
04.01.18
TV One Presents MLK50: Days Of Remembrance
 5 hours ago
04.01.18
Got Eem!: Anthony Davis’ Unibrow Played An April…
 12 hours ago
04.01.18
Did Tamar Braxton Get Sister Traci Kicked Off…
 13 hours ago
04.01.18
Toni Braxton Visits BET's '106 & Park' - April 11, 2011
The Claws are already out before the start…
 16 hours ago
04.01.18
Don’t Fall For These Brands And Their April…
 18 hours ago
04.01.18
Thirsty Free Throw: Joel Embiid Shoots Another Shot…
 23 hours ago
04.01.18
So This Is Where The Washing Machine Has…
 24 hours ago
04.01.18
90’s and 2000’s Remixes That Were Better Than…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Heroic: Matt Barnes Starts Fund For Stephon Clark’s…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Certified Legend: Re-live Jason Kidd’s Craziest Assists
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Souls Of Liberty Will Have You Begging For…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Ed O’Bannon Says NCAA Is Making More than…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Photos