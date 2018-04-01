Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Parkland Survivor On Laura Ingraham: ‘When Is She Going To Apologize To Lebron James?’

David Hogg told CNN that the conservative Fox News host is nothing more than a bully.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

While nearly 20 companies have pulled their ads from Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show for making fun of a Parkland survivor for not getting into college, the young man himself–David Hogg–wants to know when will Ingraham will apologize to LeBron James.

Remember: The conservative and accused Nazi-lover attacked the basketball star on her show back in February, saying that athletes like him shouldn’t be talking about politics. Instead, he should just “shut and dribble.”

Well now, Hogg the outspoken teen from Parkland who knows what it’s like to be attacked by the Fox News host, is now calling for her to say sorry to the basketball star too like she did to him. (An apology that he has yet to accept.)

“A bully is a bully and it’s important to stand up to them,” Hogg said on CNN.

“She told Lebron James to shut up and dribble. I don’t see any apology for those people. It’s sad, it’s disturbing to know that somebody can bully so many people and just get away with it, especially to the level she did. I think now with advertisers standing with us, we can accomplish anything.”

Hogg has a history of pointing out the racial bias and treatment he receives compared to other Black activists and celebrities for being political.

As we previously reported, during a gun control debate with Axios co-founder Mike Allen, the teen was asked what was the biggest mistake the media had made since the tragic school shooting that left 17 dead.

Hogg responded: “Not giving black students a voice. My school is about 25 percent black, but the way we’re covered doesn’t reflect that.”

Axios journalist and developer Alex Duner added on Twitter that Hogg said the lack of black representation was “disgusting.”

We see you David!

RELATED NEWS:

Parkland Student Says The Media Refuses To Highlight Black Classmates’ Voices

Lebron James Has Words For Fox News Host Laura Ingraham: ‘I Am More Than An Athlete’

Accused Nazi-Lover And Chief Demonic Force At Fox News Laura Ingraham Tried To Attack LeBron James And Failed

Black Lives Matter Solidarity March Held In Brixton

Resist! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Our Lives Rallies

34 photos Launch gallery

Resist! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Our Lives Rallies

Continue reading Resist! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Our Lives Rallies

Resist! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Our Lives Rallies

[caption id="attachment_2942727" align="alignleft" width="683"] Source: David Mbiyu / Getty[/caption] From Washington D.C. to New York to Chicago to Los Angeles, on Saturday (Mar. 24), millions of demonstrators joined forces around the country to let politicians know that times up when it comes to the lack of gun control in the U.S. Led by students in the wake of the Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead last month, the March for Lives rallies sent the strong message that all children, whether in school or on the streets of cities like Chicago, we need to make our children a priority by ending gun violence now. Here are some of the march's most powerful images.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015
Awww: Serena Williams and daughter Alexis dressed as…
 3 hours ago
04.01.18
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 5 hours ago
04.01.18
TV One Presents MLK50: Days Of Remembrance
 5 hours ago
04.01.18
Got Eem!: Anthony Davis’ Unibrow Played An April…
 12 hours ago
04.01.18
Did Tamar Braxton Get Sister Traci Kicked Off…
 13 hours ago
04.01.18
Toni Braxton Visits BET's '106 & Park' - April 11, 2011
The Claws are already out before the start…
 16 hours ago
04.01.18
Don’t Fall For These Brands And Their April…
 18 hours ago
04.01.18
Thirsty Free Throw: Joel Embiid Shoots Another Shot…
 23 hours ago
04.01.18
So This Is Where The Washing Machine Has…
 24 hours ago
04.01.18
90’s and 2000’s Remixes That Were Better Than…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Heroic: Matt Barnes Starts Fund For Stephon Clark’s…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Certified Legend: Re-live Jason Kidd’s Craziest Assists
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Souls Of Liberty Will Have You Begging For…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Ed O’Bannon Says NCAA Is Making More than…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Photos