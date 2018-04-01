Slay! Mo’Nique Celebrates Weighing Under 200 Pounds For The First Time As An Adult

Mo’Nique has some serious celebrating to do!

The comedian recently revealed that she now weighs under 200 pounds for the first time in her adult life.

“I said that I would share this new journey with y’all on the weight loss and getting healthy,” the comedian said in a video she posted on Instagram.

“Today was the first time in my adult life that I’ve been under 200 pounds, so I wanted to let you all know it’s possible and you can do it and we can get there.”

The Oscar winner added that she achieved this weight loss without having to go under the knife or falling for any diet fads.

“For me it was no surgery, no prepackaged foods, not listening to no spokespeople saying ‘it’s easy and you can do it.’”

“It was just putting in the work and not giving up on me … it’s called giving yourself a chance to live the best life you can live.”

PEOPLE reported that Mo has been posting updates on her weight loss regimen on Instagram each day, which included following a raw diet and working out with trainer Dwight Holt Jr., who focuses on dancing.

“So I want to share with y’all what it looked like on the scale this morning, and I want to share with y’all the goodness that you can eat and still drop this weight. It’s called raw foods, it’s called dancing your pounds off. It’s called giving yourself the chance to live the best life you can live. Thank you all for sharing my journey.”

Get it Mo! Congrats!!!

