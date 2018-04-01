Did Tamar Braxton Get Sister Traci Kicked Off Toni’s Tour?

It looks like the Braxton sisters are caught in some drama…again.

Apparently, due to some family infighting, Toni Braxton has kicked her sister Traci Braxton off her upcoming “Sex and Cigarettes” solo tour. According to TMZ, sources connected to the family believe Tamar Braxton, who is also going on tour with Toni, had something to so with it as she is upset with her sisters and mother for how they’ve been treating her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert, on their reality show.

Remember: Tamar thinks the show’s been edited to vilify her ex, the same man who has been accused of physically and emotionally abusing her.

In the meantime, poor Traci…rumor has it she was working on new music and wanted to perform it on the tour. However, Tamar’s people are saying she had nothing to do with why Traci got dropped.

Toni isn’t saying anything.

BEAUTIES: What do you think? Did Tamar have anything to do with Traci getting dropped?

