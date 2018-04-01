Don’t Fall For These Brands And Their April Fools Day Pranks

It’s April 1st, which means April Fools Day is upon us. A lot of companies have already begun setting up their pranks on social media, so before you find yourself becoming a victim of an online hoax, check out our list of corporate tricksters to watch out for.

We give you the Chocolate Whopper. Coming soon. Maybe. pic.twitter.com/9DGCjjsmTw — Burger King ZA (@BurgerKingZA) March 30, 2018

Sorry guys, there will be no Chocolate Whopper. Hit the flip for more corporate April Fools jokes.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: