Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

90’s and 2000’s Remixes That Were Better Than The Original

@MatthewACherry got Twitter to curate a remix-playlist that could spin for eternity.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Puff Daddy, Lil Kim - 'Interview Magizine 30th Anniversary Presents David LaChapelle's

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

It’s crazy what one tweet can start.

When documentarian Matthew A. Cherry asked his timeline to name remixes that came out better than the original songs, few could have guessed that he would get over 1,000 replies within a few hours.

Whether you credit Diddy or Jermaine Dupri with perfecting the remix, click through this mega-playlist to re-experience the greatest flips of all time.

@DianneG kicked things off with two indisputable bangers, featuring the original Queen Bee, Lil Kim.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading 90’s and 2000’s Remixes That Were Better Than The Original

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015
Awww: Serena Williams and daughter Alexis dressed as…
 3 hours ago
04.01.18
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 5 hours ago
04.01.18
TV One Presents MLK50: Days Of Remembrance
 5 hours ago
04.01.18
Got Eem!: Anthony Davis’ Unibrow Played An April…
 12 hours ago
04.01.18
Did Tamar Braxton Get Sister Traci Kicked Off…
 13 hours ago
04.01.18
Toni Braxton Visits BET's '106 & Park' - April 11, 2011
The Claws are already out before the start…
 16 hours ago
04.01.18
Don’t Fall For These Brands And Their April…
 18 hours ago
04.01.18
Thirsty Free Throw: Joel Embiid Shoots Another Shot…
 23 hours ago
04.01.18
So This Is Where The Washing Machine Has…
 24 hours ago
04.01.18
90’s and 2000’s Remixes That Were Better Than…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Heroic: Matt Barnes Starts Fund For Stephon Clark’s…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Certified Legend: Re-live Jason Kidd’s Craziest Assists
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Souls Of Liberty Will Have You Begging For…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Ed O’Bannon Says NCAA Is Making More than…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Photos