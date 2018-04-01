So This Is Where The Washing Machine Has Been Hiding Your Lost Socks

We can all rest easy now that this decades-long mystery has been solved.

YALL! I JUST FOUND A WHOLE WARDROBE OF SOCKS STUFFED INSIDE THIS PART OF MY WASHING MACHINE ! I KNEW IT! IT REALLY DOES EAT OUR SOCKS 🤬😭😳 pic.twitter.com/qBeWkdfQmt — greenwithin (@plantbasedvibes) March 31, 2018

So now how do they build washing machines that don’t steal your undergarments?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: