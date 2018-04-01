Entertainment News
Certified Legend: Re-live Jason Kidd’s Craziest Assists

One of the NBA’s greatest passers will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this spring — here’s why.

In case you forgot how good Jason Kidd was at passing a basketball, social media has been sharing his greatest highlights after his Hall Of Fame announcement.

Kidd joins fellow point God Steve Nash, sharp-shooter Ray Allen and all-around hooper Grant Hill in the 2018 class.

Unlike his peers, Kidd’s greatest skill is often overlooked.

Keep flipping for more of J-Kidd’s greatest plays.

