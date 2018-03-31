Funny AF: These Hilarious Pranks Will Get You In The Mood For April Fools Day

It’s almost April 1st, so you know what that means:

When you realize Easter, April Fools AND rent are all on the same day. pic.twitter.com/GsoEaQy4PX — Cocoa Butter (@cocoabutterbf) March 31, 2018

With everything happening on the first of the new month, why not enjoy your Saturday with some laughs in honor of April Fools Day:

This will always be the funniest prank ever pic.twitter.com/obycI5P6ba — Mazen Sebert (@Str8witGayTaste) March 28, 2018

Clown pranks are always a win — so take notes. Hit the flip for more hilarious prank videos and get some ideas for your April Fools joke.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: