Netflix Is Hiring: Would You Binge For A Buck?

Netflix has the position of Editorial Analyst listed on its jobs site and social media went crazy when it found out what the requirements are.
The original listing has since been taken down (probably because of a flood of resumes), but according to Esquire, all you had to do was “watch, research, rate, tag, annotate and write analysis for movie and TV content.”
There is still an Editorial Analyst role open in Los Angeles for someone who is fluent in Japanese.
So if you’re not bilingual, you’ll have to keep hitting refresh and praying that another dream job opens up soon.
