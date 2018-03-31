Netflix Is Hiring: Would You Binge For A Buck?

Netflix has the position of Editorial Analyst listed on its jobs site and social media went crazy when it found out what the requirements are.

The original listing has since been taken down (probably because of a flood of resumes), but according to Esquire, all you had to do was “watch, research, rate, tag, annotate and write analysis for movie and TV content.”

There is still an Editorial Analyst role open in Los Angeles for someone who is fluent in Japanese.

So if you’re not bilingual, you’ll have to keep hitting refresh and praying that another dream job opens up soon.

Netflix are hiring binge watchers to review shows but you have to speak Japanese? Why did I not stick to learning Japanese as a teen you guys? 😭 — sarah (@xvilg) March 31, 2018

Netflix is hiring people to binge watch and review/rate their original series. Sign me up — Bobby (@ODB_BoB) March 31, 2018

So is @netflix really hiring binge-watchers? Because…🙋🏾‍♂️ — 𝕡𝕣𝕚𝕄𝔸𝕋𝕋𝕕𝕠𝕟𝕟𝕒 (@muh_tay_ohh) March 31, 2018

