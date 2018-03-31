White Man Brutally Assaults Muslim Teenage Girl While She Is Checking Into A Hospital

White Man Brutally Assaults Muslim Teenage Girl While She Is Checking Into A Hospital

The victim is suing the hospital.

On February 10, a 19-year-old Muslim woman was checking into Beaumont Dearborn hospital in Dearborn, Michigan because she broke her jaw after falling on ice. As she was at the front desk, the teen was brutally attacked. See the video below.

Her attacker was a recently discharged patient named John Deliz. According to a local Detroit outlet, “A report says Deliz had been discharged from the hospital that day. Reports said he accosted other patients asking for cigarettes, and attempted to wander down hallways. Security told Deliz if he was going to wait in the lobby for a ride he had to sit down and leave other patients alone. That’s when the video shows the teen at the counter and Deliz attacking her.” The victim’s name has not be released.

The teen’s attorney, Majed Moughni, told Detroit News, “We want to hold them accountable for not looking out for the safety of other patients. Our No. 1 goal is to make sure no human being is attacked the way my client was.”  In a court filing, Moughni said he hit her “for no other reason but because she was a Muslim.”

The hospital said in a statement, “Beaumont security personnel responded immediately and took action to protect the patient and others in the emergency room. Dearborn Police were contacted and Beaumont staff cooperated fully in the investigation. We take pride in our service to this diverse community and want all patients to feel welcome at Beaumont.”

The victim is suing the hospital for $25,000 in damages.

