Morning Minute: Why Don’t More People Think Before They Tweet!

3/30/18- Fox News host Laura Ingraham is seeing all her advertisement deals slip right through her hands after she made fun of David Hogg, a Parkland high school activist. But of course, there are always a few brands who stick around. Can you guess which ones?

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

