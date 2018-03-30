Woman Slashes Man’s Neck On GoDurham Bus

Police are still looking for a woman who allegedly slashed a man’s neck during a dispute on a GoDurham bus on March 15.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Main Street and Angier Avenue, authorities said.

Witnesses say, a woman on the bus became angry and threw a soda bottle through a windshield, then she started to argue with the bus driver, and a male passenger attempted to intervene. Then the woman, who was carrying a small child, slashed the man’s neck with a box cutter and then got off the bus.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was described as being her 20s and standing 5 feet 4 inches tall with a medium build with red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4935 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

Source: WRAL.com

