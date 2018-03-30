Local
Home > Local

The Most Popular Dog Breed In Raleigh Is….

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
Girl Playing with Puppy

Source: loops7 / Getty

 

If you own and love your Labrador Retriever, you’re no alone…The breed again ranked as the most-popular breed in Raleigh — and across the country .

In the American Kennel Club’s annual poll where the AKC uses dog registration data pulled from local zip codes to cull its rankings the Lab ranks #1 in Raleigh.  Here’s a list of the top 5.

  1. Labrador Retriever
  2. Golden Retriever
  3. German Shepherd
  4. Beagle
  5. Yorkshire Terrier

Go to ABC11.com for more info. and a full list.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading The Most Popular Dog Breed In Raleigh Is….

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 3 hours ago
03.30.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Team Mellivia Is Back In Action
 11 hours ago
03.30.18
Slay! Watch Leslie Jones Live Her Dream As…
 13 hours ago
03.30.18
5 Easter Tips For Folks Who Haven’t Been…
 18 hours ago
03.30.18
Pregnant Belly & All: Cardi B May Be…
 18 hours ago
03.30.18
#PodsInColor: 10 Podcasts By The People, For The…
 18 hours ago
03.30.18
Strictly For OGs: LL Cool J Just Launched…
 18 hours ago
03.30.18
Donald Glover Reveals A Few Pages Of His…
 19 hours ago
03.30.18
Celeb Support Reportedly Non-Existent At Rapper Craig Mack’s…
 19 hours ago
03.30.18
Chris Brown Photographed With Hands Around Woman’s Neck,…
 19 hours ago
03.30.18
Lead The Charge: Will Ferrell Deletes Facebook For…
 20 hours ago
03.30.18
22 photos
Happier Times: 22 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily…
 20 hours ago
03.30.18
Will Smith Tries Dating Sophia The Robot &…
 20 hours ago
03.30.18
Watch: Chloe x Halle Talk About Their New…
 21 hours ago
03.30.18
Photos