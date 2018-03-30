List Of Easter Celebrations, Egg Hunts, Sunrise Services And More….

Local
Easter, the glorious celebration of the day Jesus was raised from the dead, heralding his victory over sin and death and pointing ahead to a future resurrection for all who are united to him by faith – Romans 6:5.

EASTER EGG HUNTS, EASTER EVENTS AND MORE…..

  •  Word Of God Fellowship Church on Saturday, March 31st for Three thousand eggs at Three Thousand Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh. The Easter Egg Hunt is free and open to the public and will be from 12 noon to 3pm. There will be games, prizes, Easter egg hunts for several different age groups and more.
  • Easter Egg Hunt, Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018, Time: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Evangel Church lawn, 201 Meadow Dr., Fuquay-Varina. Enjoy hot dogs, refreshments, bounce houses, egg coloring, and of course an Easter egg hunt (divided by age groups). Bring the whole family for a fun, uplifting afternoon! *Egg hunt for ages 12 and under. Event Contact: Evangel Church, 919-552-3421, evangelchurch201@gmail.com

 

 

 

Community-Wide Easter Celebration
Event Date:  04/01/2018
Event Time:  10:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Dorton Arena on the N.C. State Fairgrounds
Address Line 1:  1025 Blue Ridge Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27607
Event Description:  Each year, Calvary Chapel Cary, a non-denominational church in Apex, steps out into the community at Easter by holding services at the Fairgrounds to reach thousands with a message of hope. About 4,000 people attend each year.
Event Contact:  Calvary Chapel Cary
Event Contact Number:  919-367-9250
Event Contact Email:  sarah@cccary.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.cccary.org

 

 

 

 

  Durham Easter
Event Date:  04/01/2018
Event Time:  11 am to 3 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Durham Central Park
Address Line 1:  501 Foster Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  On Easter Sunday, April 1, join Vintage Church Durham, Restoration Church and Grace Park Church as we come together to bring you DURHAM EASTER with one of the largest Easter egg hunts in Durham!

The egg hunt will be open to children ages 2 through 12. There will be a total of 4 hunts through the day. Egg hunts will be accompanied by bounce houses, face painting, live entertainment, baptisms, food trucks, scavenger hunt for teens and more.

Pre-registration is available online at durhameaster.com.

Food will be available for purchase from Spanglish, Symphany for the Deli, Bruster’s Ice Cream and Pelican’s SnoBalls.

For more information visit us online at durhameaster.com or @durhameaster on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  durhameaster@vintagenc.com
Event Web Site:  durhameaster.com

 

 

 

 

  Celebrate Easter Sunday
Event Date:  04/01/2018
Event Time:  10am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Nehemiah Christian Center
Address Line 1:  514 N Mangum Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  Inspiring Message

Activities for Youth

Give Aways

Free Meal
Event Contact:  Maketa
Event Contact Number:  919-688-4203
Event Contact Email:  marketing@nehemiahchristiancenter.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.visitncc.com

 

 

 

t:  Resurrection Rally
Event Date:  03/31/2018
Event Time:  10:00 AM-12:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Capital City Church of God
Address Line 1:  1500 Hedingham Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27604
Event Description:  You’re invited to join us for high-flying Easter fun at Rise Up With Jesus! This Easter event will send your spirits soaring as you travel through the engaging stations and discover more about Jesus and Easter. You’ll experience games, activities, crafts and an interactive drama in this adventure for the entire family. Come and see that Jesus is alive!! Free Lunch will be served following the event!
Event Contact:  9108495006
Event Contact Number:  9192501940
Event Contact Email:  hannahherring2013@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.capitalcitycog.com

 

 

 

  Resurrection Weekend Outreach
Event Date:  March 30th – April 1st
Event Time:  7:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Grace Tabernacle Christian Center
Address Line 1:  3640 Applegate Road
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mills, NC 28348
Event Description:  Come out and join us for a weekend of fellowship and fun. We will begin our weekend on Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. with popcorn and a family friendly movie. Saturday will be a day of food, games, fun, giveaways, and a Easter Egg Hunt for the children. Saturday’s event begins at 10:00 a.m. and will end at 4:00 p.m.Then come back on Sunday Morning at 10:45 a.m. to join us for our morning worship services. All events are free to the public. We look forward to seeing you!!!!
Event Contact:  NaTasha Tillman-Walker
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  gracetabernacle25@gmail.com

 

 

 

 

Resurrection Weekend
Event Date:  3/30/2018
Event Time:  7pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  1980
Address Line 1:  1731 Trawick RD
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NC 27603
Event Description:  March 30, 2018 Starting at 7pm The Mount Christian Church will have their night of Atonement service.

March 31 at 7pm The Mount Christian Church will have their Power of Resurrection Service.

April 1st at 11:15am The Mount Christian Church will have their Easter Sunday service.

Each service will have liturgical dance, praise and worship, and more.

After service on Easter Sunday The Mount will hold their annual “Cross City Walk” where all that can participate will help to carry a cross from the church to the Walmart parking lot (on New Bern Ave).

All are welcomed to come and all are encouraged to participate.

Visitors will receive a free gift bag after service.
Event Contact:  Virgie Townsend
Event Contact Number:  919-879-9055
Event Contact Email:  raleighnurse2012@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.mountchurch.org

 

 

 

  Sunrise Services
Event Date:  04/01/2018
Event Time:  6:00 a.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1929 Piney Grove Church Road
City, State, Zip:  Hillsborough, NC 27278
Event Description:  Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hillsborough, NC

will have Sunrise Services on April 1, 2018 at 6:00 a.m.

There will not be an 11:00 a.m. service.
Event Contact:  Corintha Barber
Event Contact Number:  (919) 618-1746
Event Contact Email:  corinthasb@aol.com

 

 

 

 

Two services Beginning Easter Sunday
Event Date:  04012018
Event Time:  9 am and 11am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Covenant Life Church
Address Line 1:  305-A Asheville Ave
City, State, Zip:  Cary, NC 27513
Event Description:  Covenant Life Church in Cary NC will be going to two services beginning April 1st. Please come out and join our resurrection day celebration! Services begin at 9am and 11am
Event Contact:  Tyler Fulcher
Event Contact Number:  (919)615-1122
Event Contact Email:  Info@covenant-life.com
Event Web Site:  Covenant-life.com

 

 

 

 

Urban Revival
Event Date:  03/31/2018
Event Time:  12noon
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Ecclesia Fellowship Church
Address Line 1:  2504 Garner Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NC 27610
Event Description:  Urban Revival and Concert Pastor and First Lady Gause 2504 Garner Rd raleigh NC 27610
Event Contact:  9195944243
Event Contact Number:  9195944243
Event Contact Email:  j6shaf@gmail.com

 

 

 

Catch the Vision 2018
Event Date:  03/31/2018
Event Time:  11am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Jim Young Facilities
Address Line 1:  219 N. Church Street
City, State, Zip:  Greensboro, NC 27401
Event Description:  My Father’s Choice Ministries is sponsoring seminars on opening a housing program for little money. We also have grant opportunities for those who qualify. Pre-registration is required For details

Call (888) 458-2088 or visit our our website: myfatherschoiceministries.org
Event Contact:  Rachel Rimpel
Event Contact Number:  9802025230
Event Contact Email:  rr.catchthevision@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  myfatherschoiceministries.org

 

 

 

 

 

The Birds, Bees, and STD’s
Event Date:  03/31/2018
Event Time:  2pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Mount
Address Line 1:  1731 Trawick Rd Ste 111
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC
Event Description:  Empowering Steppers presents A real life talk about real life situations. The purpose of this event is to educate middle and high school youths about sexually transmitted diseases. We will discuss information about causes, symptoms, treatments and prevention.
Event Contact:  Tameka
Event Contact Number:  919-219-1944
Event Contact Email:  empoweringsteppers@gmail.com

 

 

There is Hope For You Gospel Extravaganza 2018
Event Date:  03/31/2018
Event Time:  2:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Salvation Army/ Art Center
Address Line 1:  507 north Steele Street
City, State, Zip:  Sanford NC 27332
Event Description:  This is a Charity event for the abuse and battered and those in need,
Event Contact:  Elder Phyllis Bennett
Event Contact Number:  919 638-8394
Event Contact Email:  Thereishopeforyou2014@yahoo.com
Event Web Site: 

