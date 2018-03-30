List Of Easter Celebrations, Egg Hunts, Sunrise Services And More….

The egg hunt will be open to children ages 2 through 12. There will be a total of 4 hunts through the day. Egg hunts will be accompanied by bounce houses, face painting, live entertainment, baptisms, food trucks, scavenger hunt for teens and more.

Pre-registration is available online at durhameaster.com.

Food will be available for purchase from Spanglish, Symphany for the Deli, Bruster’s Ice Cream and Pelican’s SnoBalls.

For more information visit us online at durhameaster.com or @durhameaster on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.