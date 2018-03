Top Of The Morning: Throwing It Back To The Soul Bowl Show

3/30/18- Happy Easter weekend family! It’s time for another Tom Joyner Morning Show throwback and this time we look back at the Soul Bowl HBCU Classic Sky Show on November 11, 2000. The performer featured was gospel singer Kirk Franklin!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:ย

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: