Boy In Viral Ferguson Hug Photo Missing After Family Car Plunges Off Cliff

Northern California police are looking for Devonte Hart, 15, along with two of his his siblings, after their family's car fell from a cliff in Northern California.

Source: MICHAEL B. THOMAS / Getty

The young man captured in a viral video of him offering free hugs during a protest in Oregon back in 2014 is currently missing after a car accident, reportedly killing five family members. Remember, he was the one who was photographed hugging a police officer who caught the eye of his sign.

According to the New York Daily NewsDevonte Hart, 15, along with his siblings, 16-year-old Hannah Hart and 12-year-old Sierra Hart, are now missing after their family’s car fell from a cliff in Northern California near Mendocino.

Mendocino County Sheriff officials say they are not sure what caused the crash, but do know that there were no skin marks left on the scene. In addition, the accident killed three of his siblings and his parents, Jennifer and Sarah.

“We know that an entire family perished during this tragedy,” Sheriff Tom Allman said Wednesday.

There seems to been some type of trouble in the home as neighbors from their Woodland, Washington, neighborhood called child services last Friday because Devonte has been asking them for food. However, local police claim they didn’t find any wrong doings in the home.

The Associated Press noted that it appeared that their pets were still at the home, as well as their belongings.

It’s been reported that the Hart family homeschooled all of their children, didn’t let the eat sugar and grew their own vegetables.

So tragic. Sending prayers up to the family.

