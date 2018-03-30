Entertainment News
Slay! Watch Leslie Jones Live Her Dream As J-Lo’s Backup Dancer

"The Saturday Night Live" star is out there living her best life!

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Leslie Jones is out there living her best life, which includes fulfilling her dream of being a backup dancer for none other than Jennifer Lopez.

Recently in Las Vegas, Leslie took to Instagram to brag about her one-time job twerking for J-Lo.

 

In the clip, the Saturday Night Live actress was rocking a blue sequined top while  rehearsing to the classic song “Jenny From The Block.” Here she is practicing in her hotel room with her squad:

 

Leslie then ended the night giving her idol all the love.

“Ok y’all know I got so much to tell y’all right?! It was one of the best nights of my life! Thank you @jlo you are a fucking beast!! Y’all wait til you see what I put up I’m just exhausted now lol!! #allihave,” she wrote.

We see you girl! You keep having fun!

