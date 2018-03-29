Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Strictly For OGs: LL Cool J Just Launched A Classic Hip-Hop Channel On SiriusXM

This is gonna be dope!

Foxy NC Staff
4 reads
Leave a comment
Kennedy Center Honors

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

LL Cool J is launching his own classic hip-hop station, titled Rock The Bells Radio, on SiriusXM. The legendary rapper announced the exciting development on Wednesday, March 28.

“If you wanna be a fly on the wall in the world of classic Hip Hop, SiriusXM’s ‘Rock the Bells Radio’ is for you,” Cool J said during the announcement for his new radio said. He continues, “It’s where fans can come and be immersed in the music, the culture, the energy and the history of classic Hip Hop. We’re gonna have great artists, legendary artists, lyricists, superstars, sex symbols. This is the place to be if you want uncut, raw, pure, classic Hip Hop, but there’s one catch, it’s strictly for OGs.”

The 50-year-old held the launch of his radio station on Wednesday at a retro Los Angeles roller skating rink for a night out of celebration with friends and family. The big names in attendance included people like Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Snoop Dogg  there to send their well wishes and congratulations for the rap legend on his major accomplishment.

If you’re a real OG and wanna catch LL Cool J on your radio waves, tune into channel 43 on SiriusXM.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Strictly For OGs: LL Cool J Just Launched A Classic Hip-Hop Channel On SiriusXM

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 3 hours ago
03.30.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Team Mellivia Is Back In Action
 11 hours ago
03.30.18
Slay! Watch Leslie Jones Live Her Dream As…
 13 hours ago
03.30.18
5 Easter Tips For Folks Who Haven’t Been…
 18 hours ago
03.30.18
Pregnant Belly & All: Cardi B May Be…
 18 hours ago
03.30.18
#PodsInColor: 10 Podcasts By The People, For The…
 18 hours ago
03.30.18
Strictly For OGs: LL Cool J Just Launched…
 18 hours ago
03.30.18
Donald Glover Reveals A Few Pages Of His…
 19 hours ago
03.30.18
Celeb Support Reportedly Non-Existent At Rapper Craig Mack’s…
 19 hours ago
03.30.18
Chris Brown Photographed With Hands Around Woman’s Neck,…
 19 hours ago
03.30.18
Lead The Charge: Will Ferrell Deletes Facebook For…
 20 hours ago
03.30.18
22 photos
Happier Times: 22 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily…
 20 hours ago
03.30.18
Will Smith Tries Dating Sophia The Robot &…
 20 hours ago
03.30.18
Watch: Chloe x Halle Talk About Their New…
 21 hours ago
03.30.18
Photos