Mya Admits To Sexting, But Doesn't Send Nudies

Foxy NC Staff
Mya

How far are you willing to go while sexting your boo? Does it get really raunchy or end in the exchange of nude photos? R&B singer Mya is down with the steamy texts but you won't catch her sending any naked flicks. We caught up with the sexy vegan songstress, who released her eight album Total Knockout, to chat about her new music, acting career and play a game of celebrity truth or dare.

