Chris Brown Photographed With Hands Around Woman’s Neck, Lawyer Says It’s For Play Play

Foxy NC Staff
Winterfest 2017

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Chris Brown is making headlines after paparazzi photographed the Privacy star seemingly choking a woman. However, Brown’s lawyer Mark Gregaros claims Brown’s behavior is clearly in jest and that the entertainer was just playing.

“She’s a friend. It’s obviously playful as she confirmed. Whoever invaded their privacy will be held accountable,” he said.

It’s hard to look at the photos and not think it’s more than just a playful interaction. Breezy has mostly been staying out of trouble and recently announced a new tour. We’d hate to think he’d regress like this. What say you readers?

Continue reading Chris Brown Photographed With Hands Around Woman's Neck, Lawyer Says It's For Play Play

Photos