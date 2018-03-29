Equality Forreal: The NFL (FINALLY) Welcomes Its First Male Cheerleaders

The NFL has gotten lots of bad press in recent years, mainly for caring more about their brand than the struggles their minority fans are dealing with. Well, the Los Angeles Rams have taken one tiny step forward for mankind and made history by hiring the NFL’s first ever male cheerleaders.

Los Angeles Rams announces two men will join its cheerleading squad, a first in NFL history. https://t.co/xf8lWXavhG pic.twitter.com/4YJqgSJ2n0 — ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2018

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnie are two California natives trained in Classical music who, after vigorous training, made it onto the Rams’ 2018 squad.

Folks on Twitter instantly went in, claiming that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen male cheerleaders in the NFL:

I don't understand this whole thing, the NFL has had male cheerleaders before. I think the Ravens still have them. — Stefan Turkheimer (@StefanTurk) March 29, 2018

However, the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts have stuntmen. This will be the first time males have ever danced alongside females on a professional NFL cheerleading team.

Congrats Quinton and Napoleon! Great change is upon us yall.

