Rihanna’s Reign Won’t Let Up: 12 Songs That Prove RiRi Is The Queen Of Hits

Rihanna is arguably one of the most successful superstars this generation has seen. The self-proclaimed bad gal has sold over 200 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time.

It’s been a crazy fun ride for the bad gal to become the pop icon she is today. It’s hard to believe the record that took her to another stratosphere, “Umbrella”, turns 11 years old today. Ever since hitting the scene back in 2005, Rih has dropped hit after hit.

From club bangers to ballads, here’s a list that proves Rihanna is the undisputed queen of number ones:

Unfaithful (2006)

With the pressure of having a successful sophomore album, Rihanna broke new ground for herself by singing a ballad. She revealed that “for the second album, I was like, ‘You know what? I have to work with that guy Ne-Yo.’ So we went into the studio and we started working on this song.” “Unfaithful” became Rihanna’s third top ten single in the U.S.

S.O.S (2006)

The dance track topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three consecutive weeks, becoming Rihanna’s first number one single on the chart.

Umbrella (2007)

Although the song was originally written with Britney Spears in mind, “Umbrella” was the song that changed Rihanna’s entire career. Her hair was shorter, her look was edgier, and her vocals were on point. The song earned Rihanna and Jay Z the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. You couldn’t go anywhere that year without hearing someone singing “ella, ella, eh, eh, eh.”

Don’t Stop The Music (2007)

RiRi had us all dancing again with “Don’t Stop The Music.” The dance-pop song reached number one in over ten countries worldwide and earned the songstress a Grammy nod for Best Dance Recording.

Take A Bow (2008)

For the re-release of Good Girl Gone Bad, Rihanna added a new track with R&B vibes to it. “Take A Bow” became her third song to peak at number one and has been certified quadruple platinum.

Run This Town (2009)

The bad gal provided the hook for the Jay Z track “Run This Town.” The song won Rih her third Grammy Award and also managed to win an Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition/Direction/Lyrics for a performance during Super Bowl XLIV.

Love The Way You Lie (2010)

The Barbados native brought the vocals again for her collab with Eminem on the powerful “Love The Way You Lie.” The song won numerous awards and critics listed it among the best tracks of 2010 and of Eminem’s career.

All of the Lights (2010)

Kanye West enlisted Rih to sing the hook to his mega collab “All of the Lights,” which won Grammy Awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 54th Grammy Awards.

Only Girl (In The World) (2010)

Following the dark sounds of Rated R, for her fifth album Loud, Rihanna returned with crimson red locks and a voice that wouldn’t quit. The track became Rihanna’s ninth number one and won the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

We Found Love (2011)

For her sixth album Talk That Talk, Rihanna was exploring different sounds that reflected her carefree attitude. The single topped the US Billboard Hot 100 for ten non-consecutive weeks, becoming the longest running number-one single of 2011. It even surpassed “Umbrella” and became Rihanna’s longest running number one single.

Diamonds (2012)

For her seventh album Unapologetic, Rihanna was just that. The album’s lead single, written by Sia, became her twelfth number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 and tied her with Madonna and The Supremes for the fifth-most number one singles in the chart’s history. It became one of the best-selling singles of all-time.

The Monster (2013)

Teaming up with Eminem seems to be very lucrative for Rihanna. Their fourth collab, “The Monster,” was the sequel to “Love The Way You Lie.” The track became Rihanna’s 13th number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and she tied Michael Jackson for the fourth most number ones in the chart’s history.

Honorable Mentions:

Work (2016)

Bitch Better Have My Money (2015)

