Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Snapchat Cuts 100 Employees In A Fight To Stay Afloat

Details below.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Yahoo Set To Invest $20 Million In Snapchat

Source: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty

Things are not looking up for Snapchat. No, not at all.

After trying to force a lame update on us, those running the social media messaging app made another grave error when they mocked Chris Brown‘s 2009 felony assault against superstar Rihanna. In an attempt to survive and restructure the company after all the backlash, Snap Inc. has decided to lay off about 100 employees. But this isn’t the company’s first round of “It’s not you, it’s me,” according to Bloomberg.

While this round of cuts focuses on the advertising side of Snapchat, 22 content employees were laid off in January, and 120 engineers were laid off earlier in March. The layoffs are reportedly in response to over-hiring.

Bloomberg states, “Snap, which operates the Snapchat app, cut around 120 engineers earlier this month, saying it wanted to maintain a high technical bar, according to an internal memo distributed at the time. In January, the company let about two dozen employees go on the content side of its business. Those moves fueled further uncertainty for staff at a company that’s lost key executives and released a widely criticized product redesign.

 The rolling cuts are in part a response to over-hiring as Snap scrambled to build an advertising business and release new products, aiming to carve out a larger slice of a consumer tech market dominated by Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.
After Snap’s initial public offering a year ago, the company reported three straight quarters of disappointing revenue growth before finally delivering sales that blew past estimates in February. The company was changing the way its ads were sold, moving to an automated bidding process that allowed more kinds of marketers to participate, but dropped the average price of an ad dramatically.”
Being publicly denounced by celebrities like Kylie Jenner and bad girl RiRi didn’t help. A word to the wise: the customer is always right.

38 Pics Of Kylie Jenner's Punk Rock Pretty (PHOTOS)

38 photos Launch gallery

38 Pics Of Kylie Jenner's Punk Rock Pretty (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 38 Pics Of Kylie Jenner’s Punk Rock Pretty (PHOTOS)

38 Pics Of Kylie Jenner's Punk Rock Pretty (PHOTOS)

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 3 hours ago
03.30.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Team Mellivia Is Back In Action
 11 hours ago
03.30.18
Slay! Watch Leslie Jones Live Her Dream As…
 13 hours ago
03.30.18
5 Easter Tips For Folks Who Haven’t Been…
 18 hours ago
03.30.18
Pregnant Belly & All: Cardi B May Be…
 18 hours ago
03.30.18
#PodsInColor: 10 Podcasts By The People, For The…
 18 hours ago
03.30.18
Strictly For OGs: LL Cool J Just Launched…
 18 hours ago
03.30.18
Donald Glover Reveals A Few Pages Of His…
 19 hours ago
03.30.18
Celeb Support Reportedly Non-Existent At Rapper Craig Mack’s…
 19 hours ago
03.30.18
Chris Brown Photographed With Hands Around Woman’s Neck,…
 19 hours ago
03.30.18
Lead The Charge: Will Ferrell Deletes Facebook For…
 20 hours ago
03.30.18
22 photos
Happier Times: 22 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily…
 20 hours ago
03.30.18
Will Smith Tries Dating Sophia The Robot &…
 20 hours ago
03.30.18
Watch: Chloe x Halle Talk About Their New…
 21 hours ago
03.30.18
Photos